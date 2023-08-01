Barbara Bell Gettemy, 60, of Bradenville died unexpectedly Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home.
She was born Jan. 8, 1963, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late David W. Bell Sr. and Emma L. Waldron Bell.
Barbara worked at RFP & Associates in Latrobe (Unity Township). She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Derry, Trinity Lutheran Church board of directors, and Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival board of directors; volunteer at the Union Mission in Latrobe, and judge of election in Bradenville for Derry Township. Barbara enjoyed cooking and crocheting.
Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra L. Bell, and a brother, David W. Bell Jr.
Barbara is survived by five daughters, Becky A. DiCriscio and husband Jason of Clarksburg, Crystal L. Smith and Tony of Bradenville, Erica L. Bowman and Dave Homan of Bradenville, Ashley M. Gettemy and Shawn Wigfield of Bradenville and Shannon D. Gettemy and Eric of West Mifflin; an uncle, David A. Waldron and wife Kathy of Latrobe; an aunt, MaryAnn Black of Bradenville; a brother, John Bell and wife Althea of Greensburg; a sister, Brenda L. Dowden and James Willforth of Latrobe; 10 grand-children, Katrina Bush, Tyler Moore, Dylan Piper, Emma Smith, Aryana Marsella, Jasmin Homan, Chloe Homan, Xavier Homan, Raelynn Wigfield and Laurel Mosesso; a great-grandson, Jackson Moore; her Lab Bandit; two cats, Mitsy and Bitsy, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Barbara’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held for Barbara 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Schaefer officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. 4th Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
