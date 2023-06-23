Barbara Ann Smith, 73, of Derry died Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home.
She was born Oct. 3, 1949, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Harold and Ruth (Laraway) Clister.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 7:42 am
Barbara went to be with the Lord and reunited with her late husband, Daniel G. Smith Jr.
She was a graduate of Uniontown High School and spent most of her years as a CNA (certified nursing assistant), in the restaurant, catering and housekeeping industries.
She recently moved back to Derry after living in Front Royal, Virginia, for 20 years.
Barb is survived by her sons, Daniel (Jess) Smith III and John Smith, both of Derry; brother, Dan Clister of Front Royal; sister, Mary Beth Jiminez of Fredericksburg, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Peggy (Mike) Higgs and Karen (Daniel) Glisan of Front Royal and Linda Shuckhart of Carmichaels, and her grandchildren, Cameron, Hunter and Alexa Smith of Derry.
Her resting place will be Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, Virginia, where a celebration of life and burial will be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
