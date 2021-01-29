Barbara Ann (Bowers) Simrock, 79, passed away at her home in Santee, California, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Her husband of 59 years, Raymond Simrock Jr., was by her side.
Barbara was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Latrobe, to Nicholas and Mable Bowers. She graduated from Latrobe High School and began her courtship with Ray soon after. Ray and Barbara married on Sept. 29, 1962, and raised a loving family. They were longtime residents of Latrobe but moved to Santee, California, in 1976, with their two sons Raymond Simrock III and Richard Simrock.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was the caretaker and matriarch of the family. She is survived by her husband, Ray; son, Raymond Simrock III and Teri Eastman of Santee, California, son, Richard Simrock and his wife, Julie, of Marysville, Washington, and grandchildren, Randy Simrock, Ryan Simrock and Regan Simrock of Washington and Shelby Simrock and Kasey Simrock of California, as well as a sister-in-law, Helen Tobias of Ligonier, and extended family there.
A private memorial will be held by the family because of COVID-19 restrictions. Her strength, guiding care and unconditional love will be greatly missed by all who love and knew her.
