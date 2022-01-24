Barbara A. Tobias, 73, of Ligonier passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 8, 1948, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John T. and Lillian (Donahue) Fetter.
Barbara was a member of St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, Unity Township. Traveling with her husband, Dale, going to casinos, playing cards and being with family were the things she liked to do best.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Vargulish; her sister, Nancy Fetter, and a special niece, Nicole Ann Wedge.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Dale Tobias Sr.; her children, Cindy Vargulish (Phil) of Laughlintown, John A. Vargulish (Holly) of Ligonier and Jamie R. Vargulish (Melinda) of Ligonier; eight grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie, Jessica, Chelsea, Michael, Isabella, Sydney and Shelby; a great-grandchild, Reilly; stepsons, Darrin Tobias (Patty), Larry Tobias (Rogenia) and Dale Tobias Jr. (Lori); stepdaughter, Linda Bretches (Guy); special “sisters,” Joyce, Elizabeth, Veronica, Irene and Joanne, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, Susan Drive off Mission Road, Unity Township.
Panachida service will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Special thanks to Linda for taking such good care of Mom.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.