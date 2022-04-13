Barbara A. Mulligan Hough, 79, of Latrobe passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 17, 1942, in New Florence, she was a daughter of the late George B. Mulligan and Alberta Payne Mulligan Howard.
Barb was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where she volunteered and was active with the Trinity Seniors. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Kmart with 35 years of service. Barb was active with the Latrobe Senior Center, and she enjoyed quilting, ceramics, traveling and camping. She was an avid bingo player and shopping fanatic. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her stepfather, Carl Howard; brother, Thomas Mulligan, and two sisters, Gloria Lichtenfels and Elsie Howard.
Barb is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald E. Hough Sr. of Latrobe; four sons, Michael Fabian and his wife, Denise, of Derry, Shawn Fabian and his wife, Beth, of Derry, Donald E. Hough Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Derry and Brian Hough and his wife, Linda, of Greensburg; three stepchildren, Scott, Cindy and Kathy and their families; two sisters, Norma Baird and her husband, Bob, of Johnstown and Lois Howard of Seward; five grand-children, Kristen Coyne and her husband, Marty, Joshua Fabian and his wife, Ashley, Zack Hough, Kayla Fabian and fiancé Andrew Oshnock and Keith Hough; seven great-grandchildren, and her loving dog, Baxter.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses on 3 North and the 4th Floor, especially Carrie, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and to Excela Health Hospice, especially Lois, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Co. 1, Bradenville, will hold a memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
