Barbara A. Martin, founder of Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Barb was born April 13, 1954, to James and Olga Hornock.
Barb grew up on the family farm attending St. Barts Grade School, Greensburg High School, Otterbein University, Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, obtaining her RN and master’s degree pursuing 40 years as a nurse in the medical field.
Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center was Barb’s lifelong dream. She and her husband, George, purchased her parents’ farm in 1993 and established the nonprofit rescue center in 2015. As a child Barb would rescue every stray animal that wandered to the farm. Throughout her life she rescued, rehabilitated and cared for more than 45 horses and countless cats. These animals became like family and were treated with the utmost love, respect and care through the end of their days. Barb dedicated her life to caring for these animals. Barb also brought the community together to appreciate these animals with delightful events held at the Covered Bridge Grove. For many, it was their first time to experience the beauty of a horse or the comfort of holding an affectionate cat. Barb knew that animals were good for a person’s soul; no doubt all the animals she loved who have gone before her will be there to welcome her to her final reward.
Barbara is survived by her husband, George; eight children, Marcy, Jason, Michael, Kim, Kelley, Brian, George and Tia; 10 grandchildren, Alexis, Merkeia, Makenzie, Hunter, Mitchell, Graziella, Garret, Brikel, Roe and Beckham; a great-grand-daughter, Mia; a sister, Kathy; aunts, Toots, Nerb, Margaret, Cecilia and Sue; uncle, Ed; niece, Debbie; nephews, Scott, Nick and Christopher; all fur babies of the rescue center, and especially Baby, Itzie and Rag-a-Muffin.
The family would like to send a special thank-you to the Redstone Hospice team who provided the most compassionate and respectful care, Amanda, Maranda, Stacy, Julia, Crista, Holly, Kayla, Tammy, Dawn, Brenda, Emily and Kelly; to special friends Kim, Tracy, Tammy, Lori, Kathy, Macey and T.J., and finally, a special thank-you to our close family and friends who have been with us through our journey.
Visitation was 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248).
Barb’s funeral Mass was celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township, with the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, president of St. Vincent College, as celebrant.
Interment followed in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial donations in Barb’s name can be made to one of the following charities: White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131; Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 730 Church St., New Kensington, PA 15068, or Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented