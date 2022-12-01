Barbara A. Maffit, 69, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at The Amber House, Mount Pleasant.
Born Dec. 11, 1952, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles O. Maffit Jr. and Norma Domasky Maffit.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Barbara A. Maffit, 69, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at The Amber House, Mount Pleasant.
Born Dec. 11, 1952, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles O. Maffit Jr. and Norma Domasky Maffit.
Barbara was a member of St. Rose Church. Prior to her retirement, she was a second-grade teacher for 29 years at Latrobe Elementary School and the former Pleasant Unity Elementary School.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Class of 1974. Barbara loved trips to the beach and picking seashells.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Amy M. Roman and her husband, Jon, of Greensburg; brother, David C. Maffit of Nevada, and was a loving aunt to Sarah Roman, Kyle Roman and David Casteel.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, with the Rev. Rodel Molina as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.