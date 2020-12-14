Barbara A. Janik, 74, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Facility.
Born June 5, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Aloysius J. Janik and Barbara L. (Yandrick) Janik.
Barbara was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, and its Rosary Altar Society. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Mountain View Inn and had previously been employed at Westland Manufacturing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special aunt, Frances J. Yandrick.
Barbara is survived by her brother, George Janik and his wife, Loretta, of Latrobe; her niece and nephew, Brigi Slough and her husband, Dan, and Steve Janik and his fiancé, Carly Meholic, and her great-nieces and great-nephew, Nora, Sophia and Benjamin Slough.
There will be no public visitations. Barbara’s funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church and interment in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private for her family.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented