Barbara A. Burick Winkleman, 92, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born April 17, 1930, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John C. and Anna (Kolan) Burick.
Barbara was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, and prior to her retirement, she had been employed at the former Jimmy Monzo’s Blue Angels Restaurant. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and polka fan. She also enjoyed puzzles, gardening, baking and cooking, and decorating for the holidays.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert H. Winkleman; two brothers, John and George Burick, and two sisters, Tillie Wadsworth and Mary Louise Campbell.
Barbara is survived by her son, Brian Keith Winkleman and his wife, Connie, of Latrobe; daughter, Deborah Ann Reynolds and her fiancé, Michael McCurdy, of Latrobe; a sister, Virginia Diethorn of Latrobe; four grand-daughters, Cathy Rugg and her husband, Ralph Sr., Deanna Klapchar and her husband, Wayne, Amanda Winkleman and Alana Winkleman, and three great-grandchildren, Paige, Mackenzie and Ralph Jr.
At Barbara’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township, will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
