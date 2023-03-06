Barbara A. “Bobbi” Clem Daughenbaugh, 60, of Derry passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
Born Jan. 24, 1963, in Winchester, Virginia, she was a daughter of Margaret Ann Helsley Clem of Stephens City, Virginia, and the late Gordon Eugene Clem Sr.
Bobbi had been employed at Kwik Fill, Derry, and had previously been employed at Kysela Pere Et Fils, LTD and Berkeley Springs Cottage Rentals. Bobbi loved the outdoors, especially fishing and trips to the beach. She also enjoyed helping her grandchildren with their home-school education.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Oscar F. Daughenbaugh, and her brother-in-law John Kuser.
Besides her mother, Bobbi is survived by her husband, Franklin C. Daughenbaugh of Derry; daughter, Peggy Marie Hughes and her husband, Patrick, of Rileyville, Virginia; stepdaughter, Bobbi Jo Estrada of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Austin, Peyton, Owen, Liam, Anne, Kathleen and Raygan; three step-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Donovan and Henry Jr.; her brother, Gordon Eugene “Gene” Clem Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Front Royal, Virginia; her sister, Sharon Kuser of Winchester; her mother-in-law, Geraldine Daughenbaugh of Derry; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Brian and Corinne Daughenbaugh of Latrobe, Cheri and Bill Rhoades of Derry and Susan and James Wright of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
Commented