Barbara A. “Bobbi” Clem Daughenbaugh

Barbara A. “Bobbi” Clem Daughenbaugh, 60, of Derry passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.

Born Jan. 24, 1963, in Winchester, Virginia, she was a daughter of Margaret Ann Helsley Clem of Stephens City, Virginia, and the late Gordon Eugene Clem Sr.