Aurelia J. Hvizdos, 93, of Whitney passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Born March 23, 1928, in Whitney, she was a daughter of the late John S. and Mary C. (Barlock) Hvizdos.
Aurelia was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, and the First Catholic Slovak Union (Jednota) Branch 312K. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a bookkeeper by the former Whitney Nursery and Timber, which was owned and operated by her beloved brother Michael J. Hvizdos.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, John J., Michael J., George A. Hvizdos and an infant brother, Joseph, and her one dear sister, Anna R. Hvizdos.
Aurelia is survived by a brother, Leonard Hvizdos and his wife, Barbara, of Emmaus, Lehigh County; three sisters, Mary Sagan of New Jersey, Cecilia Washnock of Whitney and Lucille Marsh and her husband, Richard, of Latrobe, and a number of nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney.
Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Cecilia Church, P.O. Box 80, 220 St. Cecilia Road, Whitney, PA 15693.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
