Audrey Roadman Hunter, 86, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Life’s Promise Personal Care Home, Ligonier.
Born March 2, 1936, in Cook Township, she was a daughter of the late Bert and Laurna (Keslar) Roadman.
Audrey was a woman of very strong faith and was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. Throughout the years, she had been employed as a switchboard operator, waitress at the Rolling Rock Club, a cook at the Ligonier Valley Drug and Treatment Center, and provided childcare at Dornie and Lori’s Day Care. She also sold bakery items and canned goods at the Ligonier Country Market. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, basket weaving, and knitting baby blankets for Open Hands Ministry in Stahlstown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Hunter, and three sisters, Betty Brinker, Carrie Clark and Charlotte Lohr.
Audrey is survived by two sons, Jeff Hunter and his wife, Kathy, of Latrobe and Greg Hunter and his wife, Cindy, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Marc Hunter and his wife, Melissa, of New Alexandria, Josh Hunter and his wife, Crystal, of Ligonier and Crystal Liles of Las Vegas, Nevada, and five great-grand-children, Nicholas, Jacob, Colton, Jordan and Mason.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Life’s Promise Personal Care Home, as well as Suncrest Hospice, for their kindness and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with her pastor, the Rev. Chris Livermore, officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
