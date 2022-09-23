Audrey H. Critchfield, 83, of Latrobe (Derry Township) died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
She was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Somerset, the daughter of the late Louis William and Helen Marguerite (Cage) Lang.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Audrey H. Critchfield, 83, of Latrobe (Derry Township) died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
She was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Somerset, the daughter of the late Louis William and Helen Marguerite (Cage) Lang.
Audrey graduated from Somerset Joint High School in 1956 and the University of Pittsburgh in 1960 with a B.A. degree in secondary education.
She was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and belonged to the United Methodist Women.
She was an accomplished pianist, avid genealogist and held membership in many organizations over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Critchfield, in 2007 and a half sister, Deborah Hampton.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Helen Marian Critchfield; her half brother, Jeffrey Lang, and her dear friends, Gwen and Steve Kozar.
Friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where her service will be conducted at 3 p.m.
Private interment will be made in Somerset County Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Memorial Library, 982 N. Chestnut St. Ext., Derry, PA 15627, or to Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented