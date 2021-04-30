Audrey C. Boyd, 85, of Ligonier died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Bethlen Home.
She was born on June 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Kenneth Earl and Regina (Palmer) Craig. She was a 1953 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School.
She loved pasta, being the unofficial project manager of any building or construction job and planting, and then replanting flowers and trees. She was meticulous when it came to balancing a checkbook and working with numbers, a trait she passed on to her “first girl” granddaughter Katie, whom she had a special bond with.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Dwayne “Buck” Boyd; her grandson, Brandon Boyd; her brothers, Kenneth Robert Craig and George Duane “Skeeter” Craig, and her sister, Geraldine Turin.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Jessica), David (Martha), John Eric (Bonnie), James (Christy), Michael (Stefanie) and Thomas (Lisa), all of Ligonier; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Roberts and her companion, George “Herk” West.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday in Waterford Christian Church with Pastor Jesse Robinson officiating.
Private interment will be made in the Lebanon Cemetery.
The family is forever grateful for the caring and compassion given by the staff of the 200 wing of the Bethlen Home and Behtlen Hospice.
