Aubrey W. Kopetsky, 72, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at The Grove at Latrobe, Unity Township.
Born July 15, 1950, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Walter Z. and Betty (Bollinger) Kopetsky.
Prior to his retirement, Aubrey was employed at John’s Roofing and the former Martin Tire, Greensburg. He was an honorary member of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 and had been a member of the former Baggaley Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the First Ward Firemen’s Club. Aubrey enjoyed walking, bike riding and collecting model trains, fire trucks and cars.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah E. Thomas Kopetsky; three brothers, Walter, Anthony and Vaughn Kopetsky; a granddaughter, Ashley Decker, and a niece, Rose Velkey.
Aubrey is survived by his son, Aubrey W. Kopetsky of Derry; daughter, Jessie D. Kopetsky of Latrobe; two brothers, Jeffrey Kopetsky of Latrobe and Ricky Kopetsky and his wife, Linda, of Latrobe; five sisters, Audrey Farally of Greensburg, Sophie Velkey of Latrobe, Loretta Ruby of Latrobe, Cindy Kopetsky and companion Ray of Latrobe and Waldena Beaver and her husband, Gregory, of New Alexandria; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 1 will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
