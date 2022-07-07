Assunta P. “Sue” Camilli Sherback, 83, of Millwood, Derry Township, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Derry, a daughter of the late Herman and Marie (Darazio) Camilli.
Prior to retirement on Feb. 1, 2000, from Blairsville Westinghouse, Sue worked at the former Netzels Bakery. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and shopping with her daughters, playing bingo, going to casinos and looking at the Tuesday ads.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Francis “Sonny” Camilli, and a granddaughter, Jamie Penich.
Sue is survived by three children, Patricia Penich and husband Brian of Millwood, Linda Bridge and husband David of Ligonier and William Sherback of Clarksburg; eight grandchildren, Jennell (Rob) Benford, Amanda (Chris) Gongloff, Carrah (Brandon) Beal, Adriane (Ray) Laney, Sharlean (Steve) Lynch, Nikki Sherback, Ashley (Anthony) Lupchinsky and Josh Sherback; eight great-grandchildren, Jarrett, Jackson, Grant, Ellie, Bailey, Dylan, Valerie and Callie; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Camilli; niece, Cindy (Rick) Hall; three nephews, Tom (Marge) Camilli, Michael (Amy) Camilli and Bobby (Nancy) Camilli, and many friends.
Family will receive friends for Sue’s Life Celebration 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
Funeral service and interment will be private.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and caregivers Ashley, Melissa, Sandy and Juliane and especially Adriane for all of the care and love she gave to help with Mom.
Sue had requested that all family members place an unframed photo with her to take on her long journey.
The family requests that there be no floral arrangements for the visitation.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
