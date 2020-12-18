Arty V. Green (Veronica Kloos), 83, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 13, 1937, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Ann (Orischak) Metz.
Arty was a member of the F.O. Eagles in Florida. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, playing cards and playing the organ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Green; three grandsons, Edward, Gary and Alan Kloos, and two brothers, Jim Metz and Charles “Murph” Metz.
Arty is survived by two sons, Rob Kloos and his wife, Marcia, of Latrobe and James Kloos and his wife, Itala, of Port Orange, Florida; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Kloos and Danna Casella and her husband, Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Lucas Casella; a sister-in-law, Gayle Metz of Latrobe, and several relatives in Florida.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment will be private for Arty’s family.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
