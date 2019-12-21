Arthur R. Metz Sr., 86, of Unity Township died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 28, 1934, a son of the late Louis A. Metz Sr. and Katherine M. Stas Metz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Ulishney Metz.
He is survived by two sons, Arthur R. Metz Jr. and Alan Metz, as well as several grandchildren and siblings.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Prayers will begin 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated 10:30 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite.
The full notice can be found on the funeral home website: www.bachafh.com
Commented