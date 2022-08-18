Arthur C. Schmucker, 83, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Latrobe, a son of the late Aloysius and Ruth (Terney) Schmucker.
He was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Latrobe, a son of the late Aloysius and Ruth (Terney) Schmucker.
Prior to retirement in 1995, Arthur was an operating foreman for Allegheny Power working out of Latrobe. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, where he served as head usher for many years. He also served as fire chief for the former Baggaley Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed the outdoors, loved to hunt and play golf.
He is survived by his wife of more than 63 years, Judith I. Goodman Schmucker; six children, Cindy Matter (Bruce), Sherree Pawlowski (Robert), Lori Schmucker, David Schmucker, Timothy Schmucker (Stacy) and Wendy Piper (Joseph); grandchildren, Elizabeth Peluso (Michael), Christopher Hower, Rebekah Regan (John), Zachary and Benjamin Pawlowski, David, Justin, Kristin, Sophie and Wyatt Schmucker, Tara Sims (David) and Karyl, Joseph and Adam Piper; 13 great-grand-children, and four siblings, Aloysius Schmucker, Ruth Ann “Rooney” Walker, Alfred Schmucker (Barbara) and David Schmucker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Erma Burrell.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, with his pastor, the Rev. Corben Russell presiding. (Everyone please go directly to the church).
Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Youngstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, at www.parkinson.org, or to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
