Arthur B. “Art” Ross, 86, of Latrobe passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
He was born June 20, 1935, in Latrobe, a son of the late Milton and Eliza Jane (Kuhns) Ross.
Art was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement in 2014, he had been part of Excela Health’s engineering consulting group and spent 32 years prior to that as a plant engineer at Teledyne Vasco.
Art served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Loyalhanna Lodge 275 of F&AM, Cooperstown Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association and the F.O. Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, all of Latrobe area. He was also an avid golfer.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Diana L. McKlveen and Denise E. Todd and her husband, James; a brother, Charles W. “Bill” Ross; four sisters, Gwendolyn Vogle, Emma Jo Robb, Mary Lou Bittner and Jane Townsend, and an infant brother, Merle Ross.
Art is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois A. Ball Ross of Latrobe; two sons, Daniel M. Ross and his wife, Roxanne, of Tecumseh, Michigan, and David A. Ross and his wife, Becky, of Greensburg; a daughter, Debbie D’Alesandro and her husband, Ray, of Greensburg; a son-in-law, Ronald McKlveen of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Ashley Luttner and her husband, Jeff, Fallon Bruck and her husband, Chris, Jayme Herrle and her husband, Nathan, Joe D’Alesandro, Mia Ross and Cara Ross, and three great-grandchildren, Karlee, Landon and Jacob.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of F.O. Eagles Aerie 01188 will conduct a service 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Loyalhanna Lodge 275 of F&AM will conduct a service 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
