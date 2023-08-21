Arnold E. Skillings, 70, of Blairsville went home to live with his Heavenly Father, after battling a rare form of cancer, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at his home.
Arnold was born March 4, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late Louise Skillings Dukes and George Washington.
Arnold was a retiree of ATI after serving more than 37 years as a crane operator. He served a short time as an elder of the Blairsville Missionary Alliance Church as well as playing drums in its worship team.
Besides his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by his daughter Alesha Riahs; brother David Dukes, and sister Eva Sylvis.
Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Linda Bollinger Skillings; two sons, Andre Skillings and wife Violet and Liam Skillings; daughter Ari Skillings; two granddaughters, Kylie and Layla Helender; brother Vincent Skillings; two sisters, Timara Hall and husband Irv and Rhonda Dukes; brother-in-law Rick Bollinger; sister-in-law, Vicki Henry; two fur babies, Senorita Sensae and Baby GrayC, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends for Arnold’s Life Celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor John Buchman as officiant.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Bethlen Home Hospice and Home Care, Michael G. Weinberg, M.D., and Edward T. Szabo, M.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.