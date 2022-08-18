Armand D. Razza, 82, of Derry Township died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1940, in Latrobe, a son of the late Aldo A. and Mary (Rich) Razza.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Armand D. Razza, 82, of Derry Township died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1940, in Latrobe, a son of the late Aldo A. and Mary (Rich) Razza.
Prior to retirement, Armand was a barber/stylist at his business, Razza Hairstyling Center, for 49 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Armand was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, the Elks, Derry Rod and Gun Club, American Legion, New Derry Sportsmen, Chestnut Ridge Golf Association, and Hairstylist Association, where he was a two-time Pennsylvania state champion, a national champion and a guest artist. He also was a Derry Little League coach for 17 years.
Armand is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary L. McInchak Razza of Derry Township; four children, Donna Bologna of Coraopolis and former spouse Raymond, Dina Eisaman and fiancé Greg of Greensburg, Dan Razza and wife Julie of Latrobe and Dennis Razza and wife Lisa of New Derry; 10 grandchildren, Jenifer Razza Chiado/Josh, Carly and Kyle Young, Sydney and Jared Rains, Dominick Eisaman, Anna Eisaman, Reed Razza, Ramsey Razza, Joseph Razza, Vincent Razza and Angelina Razza; two great-grand-children, Vada Chiado and Grayson Young; brother, Richard Razza; sister, Rosemary Connor and husband Donald, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Armand’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, 5694 Route 982, New Derry, PA 15671, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.