Arlene R. “Fitty” McLaughlin, 91, of Ligonier died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 18, 1931, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Oliver and Gertrude (Smith) Campbell.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Arlene R. “Fitty” McLaughlin, 91, of Ligonier died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 18, 1931, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Oliver and Gertrude (Smith) Campbell.
Arlene enjoyed time spent with family and friends playing cards and board games. However, she would have preferred to be outside working in the yard, pulling weeds, digging a ditch or putting a shingle on the roof.
After moving around the country for a number of years she moved back to Pennsylvania and started a career at the Ligonier Post Office in January 1967. She was the first female letter carrier on the streets of Ligonier, having worked inside and outside until retirement in January 1993. After retirement she moved from Church Street in Ligonier to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, in the fall of 1998, coming back to Ligonier in the spring of 2019. Life to her was “just one big adventure.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. McLaughlin Jr.; five brothers, Gale, Alfred, Harold, Lyle “Fibber” and Lester Campbell, and four sisters, Fay Schmucker, Helen McKillip, Elaine Sherer and Carolyn Brant.
Arlene is survived by a niece with whom she had been living, Kelly Deemer and her husband, Rodney, of Ligonier; a brother, Larry “Jimbo” Campbell of Latrobe, and several other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
As per her wishes she will be cremated, and there will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented