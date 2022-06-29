Arlene M. Walters Blair, 68, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 30, 1953, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Sara M. Barr Walters of Latrobe and the late Kenneth V. Walters Sr.
Arlene was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She enjoyed cooking and shopping and was noted for her very giving personality. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful mother and “mom” to anyone who came to her home.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Scott Walters and Kenneth V. Walters Jr., and a sister, Connie L. Walters.
Along with her mother, Arlene is survived by her husband of 47 years, Eric V. “Ric” Blair Sr. of Latrobe; her favorite son, Eric V. Blair Jr. of Blairsville; three grandchildren, Collin Blair, Morgan Blair and Zachary Sapienza; a great-grandson, Leon; a sister, Wendy Walters and her fiancé, Daniel Availes, of Charlotte, North Carolina; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Deb and William Lint and Cathy and Terry Heacox; several nieces and nephews, and her four-legged companions, Speckles and Hollie.
Arlene’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff in the ICU at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their wonderful care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented