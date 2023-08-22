Arlene J. Collamer, 84, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home.
Arlene J. Collamer, 84, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 22, 1939, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (McHenry) McCracken.
Arlene’s adventurous spirit took her to North Dakota then to Los Angeles, where she worked at TRW and married KJ. They explored the U.S. with extended stops in Montana and Connecticut, growing their family and ultimately settling back in Latrobe. Arlene loved her grandchildren, travel, long reads, crossword puzzles and dancing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth McCracken, and her sister Bonnie Ray.
Arlene is survived by her husband of more than 59 years, K.J. Collamer; her sons, Benjamin Collamer and his wife, Trish, of Murrysville and Nathan Collamer and his wife, Laura, of Austin, Texas; her grand-children, Kyle, Nathan, Van Pelt and Lawrence Collamer; her sister JoAn Treskovich, and several nephews.
Services and interment are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals at www.afashelter.org/donate/.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
