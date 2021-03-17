Arlene B. Bortz, 85, of New Alexandria passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Born Aug. 14, 1935, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Clarence E. Beam and Evalyn (Pearson) Beam.
Arlene was an active member of Community United Presbyterian Church, New Alexandria. For many years, she sang in the church choir, made Communion bread, volunteered in the kitchen and participated in many church activities. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and especially sharing it with others. Arlene loved dogs and was always thrilled when visitors brought their dogs along to see her. She had an “ornery” personality, and loved to laugh. Above all, she will be lovingly remembered for her giving personality and selfless love for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Tom” Bortz, and three brothers, Robert and Wilbur Beam, and William Pearson.
Arlene is survived by one son, David T. Bortz of New Alexandria; one daughter, Kimberly Henry and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Christopher Bortz, Rachael Huss and her husband, Jake, Sara McDowell and her husband, John, and Luke Henry; one great-grandson, Carson McDowell; one brother, Wayne A. Beam and his wife, Betty, of South Greensburg; one sister, Janice Hasting of Spokane, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Patty Beam and Alice Beam, and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her three special caregivers, Christy, Benita and Heather, for their wonderful care and friendship.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in Community United Presbyterian Church, New Alexandria, with Pastor Leonard B. Morgan officiating.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while visiting the funeral home and church.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.