Ardeth C. Patterson, 87, of Latrobe died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
She was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Birdville, a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Adams Thompson.
Ardeth was a retired RN and a member of the Derry Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing, baking and baking contests. She was so proud of her Blue Ribbon Apple Pie award from the Pennsylvania State Farm Show.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Patterson, on April 20, 2018; a son, William D. Patterson, and a brother, David Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kowalczyk (Adam) of Delmont; two sons, Timothy Patterson (Carrie) of Coraopolis and Robert Lee Patterson (Renee) of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Zeke, Logan, Jacob and Anna Patterson, Amanda Kowalczyk and Paige Panigal, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday with her pastor the Rev. Marnie Abraham Russell officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented