Antoinette G. Primozich Trenney, 83, of Blairsville (Brenizer, Derry Township) passed peacefully Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney Sr.
A daughter of Frank R. and Nellie (Aujay) Primozich, Antoinette was born July 24, 1939, in Latrobe.
She went on to graduate from Derry Area Senior High School (1957) and work as an Admissions clerk at Latrobe Area Hospital for more than 30 years.
She was a steadfast and involved member of SS. Simon and Jude Parish in Blairsville, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Theresa 562, Angels of Compassion, and the Red Hat Society. More than anything, she loved making memories with her family. Whether it was sharing a love of books, playing a rousing game of Phase 10, moving the kitchen table for a dance party, supporting her children and grandchildren at their events, or cheering on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania football or women’s basketball teams, her family could always count on her to be there. As a sister, niece, aunt, mother, grandmother and bubba, she shared her love abundantly, always opening her home for family gatherings.
In her passing, her family will continue this legacy of love. She is survived by her five children, Donald R. Trenney (Lynn), Karen L. Trenney, Ronald L. Trenney Jr. (Amy), Frank A. Trenney and Gina M. Yanoff (Chuck); six grandchildren, Chad (Tara), Jaimie (Joe), Emily (Ray), Katie, Faith and Trenney; three great-grandchildren, Roman, Averie and Remi, with two great-grandchildren on the way; two sisters, Nancy Stewart and Frances Zurick (John), and a special aunt, Dorothy Cheselske.
Antoinette was welcomed to heaven by those who preceded her in death: her loving parents, Frank and Nellie, and her husband, Ron, who went home to be with the Lord in 2002.
Family, friends and loved ones will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Prayers of Transfer will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, for immediate family followed by a funeral Mass at SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to share their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. A special thank-you goes directly to Dr. Matthew Sulecki and Antoinette’s guardian special angel nurse, Jody Guidas.
The family is requesting memorial donations to be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Excela Health Home Care and Hospice Fund, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
