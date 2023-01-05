Antoinette G. Primozich Trenney

Antoinette G. Primozich Trenney, 83, of Blairsville (Brenizer, Derry Township) passed peacefully Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney Sr.

A daughter of Frank R. and Nellie (Aujay) Primozich, Antoinette was born July 24, 1939, in Latrobe.