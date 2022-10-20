Anthony “Tony” P. Mileca, born July 6, 1936, in the neighborhood of West Aliquippa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center in Derry Township. He was 86.
Tony graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1954, began working for Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp. and enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG). He spent most of his adult life living and working in Latrobe. He began his career in education teaching machine shop at the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational-Technical School, where he eventually became the director. After his retirement from the Vo-Tech in 1990, he was recruited by Remington Education Center in Blairsville and served as its executive director until his retirement in 1998. Tony firmly believed in the benefits of education and was a lifelong learner. He acquired a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976, a master’s degree in education from Pitt in 1978 and a Master of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1993.
In addition to a distinguished career in education, Tony also enjoyed a long and distinguished career with PAANG as a key member of the 112th Tactical Fighter Group in Pittsburgh. At the time of his retirement in 1993, Tony had achieved the rank of chief master sergeant, serving from the squadron’s inception to its deactivation, a tenure of more than 40 years. He was awarded PAANG’s highest honor with his induction into the PAANG Hall of Fame in September 2011 for his outstanding service.
In addition to his commitment to education and service, Tony was a loving family man who loved big family get-togethers and spending time with family, friends and his two cats, Bebee and Suzie. He enjoyed boating, motorcycles and cars. He was a kind and wonderful man who adored his family and made new friends wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Clara (Swiatek); his dear parents, Anna Urbanick Barberini and Phillip R. Mileca; brother-in-law, Darrell Speirs; a grandson, Anthony M. Mileca, and dear friends Norman McWhinney, Ph.D., and Roddy Polojac.
Tony is survived by his six children, Phillip Mileca and his wife, Katherine, Shirley Mileca and her husband, Todd A. Smith, David Mileca, Ronald Mileca and his wife, Karole, Anthony E. Mileca and Claire Mileca; 11 grandchildren, Madison, Alison, Christopher, Mariana, Nicholas, Sarah, Michael, Mackenzie, Alexander Mileca, Carson and Zachary Evancho; two sisters, Victoria Speirs and Theresa Robison and her husband, Jack, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held in Aliquippa Christian Assembly Church, 166 W. Shaffer Road, Center Township, PA 15001, at a date and time to be determined, with Pastor Jack Robison officiating.
Inurnment will occur at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, Washington County.
