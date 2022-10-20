Anthony 'Tony' P. Mileca

Anthony “Tony” P. Mileca, born July 6, 1936, in the neighborhood of West Aliquippa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center in Derry Township. He was 86.

Tony graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1954, began working for Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp. and enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG). He spent most of his adult life living and working in Latrobe. He began his career in education teaching machine shop at the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational-Technical School, where he eventually became the director. After his retirement from the Vo-Tech in 1990, he was recruited by Remington Education Center in Blairsville and served as its executive director until his retirement in 1998. Tony firmly believed in the benefits of education and was a lifelong learner. He acquired a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976, a master’s degree in education from Pitt in 1978 and a Master of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1993.