Anthony “Tony” Harper, 45, of North Carolina, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center, Burlington, North Carolina.
He had been employed by Royals Contracting.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Harper; his maternal and paternal grandparents, and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Warren Harper of North Carolina; mother, Betty Harper of Latrobe; sisters, Sherry Froeber of Washington and Terry Libengood (Fred) of Latrobe; brother Carl Harper of Latrobe; nieces, Ashley Libengood of Latrobe and Samantha Libengood of Aliquippa; nephew, Deven Libengood of Latrobe; five great-nephews; two great-nieces; his mother-in-law, Darlene Bridge of Latrobe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kevin Warren (Wendy) of Latrobe, Erika Slaninko (Matthew) of Latrobe and Misty Demangone (Drew) of San Diego, California; his stepchildren, Janelle Marshall (William) of Derry and Stephen Sieminkewicz (Alicia) of Apex, North Carolina, and his step-grandchildren, Marley, Layla, Brynn, Evie and Conner.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
