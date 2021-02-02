Anthony S. Kostelnik, 73, of Derry passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Born June 25, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John A. Kostelnik and Mary D. (Pagnanelli) Kostelnik.
Tony was loved by friends and family alike and he was always quick to give that love back in return, often in the form of laughter. Tony seemed to always have a joke up his sleeve and wanted little more than to help those around him share in the laughter that was so contagious when you were around him.
Beyond his family and friends, Tony loved God and loved his country. He was a member of Holy Family Church in Latrobe, and he served in the U.S. Marine Corps where he graduated first in his boot camp at Paris Island, and served during the Vietnam era as an embassy guard in Afghanistan and the Belgian Congo. When he returned home, he found work at the Latrobe Brewing Company, where he worked for 31 years. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, the trophies of which adorned the Washington Street house where Tony grew up, began his married life and raised his own family.
More than anything else, Tony’s life revolved around family, none more so that his wife of 48 years, Diana L. (Prah) Kostelnik of Derry, and his three daughters, Emilie Ray of Plano, Texas, Kimberly Kostelnik of Brooklyn, New York, and Jodi Kostelnik of Washington, D.C., all of whom survive him along with Emilie’s husband, A.J. Ray, and Jodi’s husband, Chris Asta. Tony was and always will be so proud of his daughters, not just for their accomplishments — their successes at work, in business and in their creative endeavors — but for their own love of family, and for the way they stick together, even in the hardest of times.
Beyond his immediate family, Tony’s life was enriched by, among others, his brother, John “Jack” Kostelnik and his wife, Dolores, of Latrobe and his sister, Patricia Hilty of Latrobe, along with several nieces and nephews, all of whom survive him. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Pamela Chesla for her love and care of Tony over the past few years.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township, with graveside military honors accorded by the Blairsville VFW. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing while attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, Anthony’s family asks that you make a donation in Anthony’s name to the Parkinson Foundation Western Pennsylvania (PFWPA) at https://pfwpa.org/ which has options to donate online or by mail at Parkinson Foundation Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
