Anthony “Junior” Konecny, 85, of Derry died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of the late Anthony and Virginia (Pawlosky) Konecny.
Tony was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry and had retired from Newcomer Products Inc. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club, the Derry American Legion Post 324 and the Conemaugh Valley Beagle Club.
His passions, in addition to spending time with his family, included being an avid hunter and fisherman, with multiple successful hunts and trips over his lifetime. He also enjoyed cooking for everyone, seasoning it to perfection, gardening and making tasty varieties of wine. Another favorite pastime was enjoying fishing along the river at his camp in Tionesta (Smokey Pines) and hunting while surrounded by an abundance of lifelong friends, especially “Buck” Pawlosky and Jerry Jim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Murphy, and two brothers, Richard and Francis Konecny.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Linda Platt Konecny; daughter, Kelly Russell of Latrobe; granddaughters, Autumn Russell and Tara Konecny and her fiancé, Sam Nowicki; caring niece, Karen Brown; a sister, Regina Mears of Latrobe; a brother, Jack Konecny (Diane) of Ohio; a sister-in-law, Geneann Konecny of Latrobe, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.