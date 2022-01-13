Anthony G. Klym, 84, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 16, 1937, in Derry, a son of the late Tony and Anna (Krinock) Klym.
Tony graduated from Derry B in 1955, was a U.S. Army veteran, and had retired from the Glass Beads Co. in Latrobe (Unity Township).
In his younger days, he enjoyed playing high school football and softball. In his later years, he golfed and bowled, participating in various leagues with his wife and other members of his family. He loved listening to music, watching sports and reporting to his daughters about the hummingbirds at his feeders.
For many years, he tended bar at the former Italian Club in Derry, and he held memberships in the Slovak and Greek clubs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Leolla J. Mattey Klym; two sisters, Anna Irvin and Mary Ann Flowers, and two brothers, his identical twin, John P. Klym, and Robert.
He is survived by his four daughters, Tracy A. Krider of Youngwood, Toni Lee Klym (Jeff Cline) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Tina Klym-Snyder (Michael) of Greensburg and Terry A. Klym (Bob Hamilton) of Youngwood. Also surviving are two brothers, James Klym of Latrobe and Thomas Klym (Debbie) of Bolivar; three sisters, Dolores Klym and Julia Chockla, both of Derry, and Cathy Camarote (Dominick) of Latrobe. Tony leaves behind one grandson, his best buddy, Garrett Hamilton, with whom he shared a love of model trains, Derry Railroad Days and Altoona’s Horseshoe Curve. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where masks are required.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
