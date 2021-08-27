Annetta M. Lawry, 75, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late James and Inez (Lovera) Peretto.
Prior to retirement, Annetta was employed in the bookkeeping office of Vittone Eye Surgical Associates in Latrobe. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township.
Family was very important to Annetta. She loved spending quality time with them, especially her precious grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Lawry, in 2005.
She is survived by two children, Robert S. Lawry of Latrobe and Kristin M. Winslow and her husband, Jeff, of Bluffton, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Aiden and Penelope Winslow and Sophia Lawry; her brother, Michael Peretto and his wife, Cindy, of Export, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to a funeral Mass to be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented