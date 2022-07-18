Anne M. Nindle Koerbel, 99, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home.
Born June 5, 1923, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Anna (Fontaine) Nindle.
Anne was an active and dedicated member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, where she was a member of the St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers and sang in the funeral choir. She also was a member and past president of the St. John Seniors and participated with the St. John Boosters and St. John’s ministry of care that visited parishioners in nursing homes. She was also a longtime volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society, Latrobe.
Anne was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy. During World War II, she served with the Civil Air Patrol and became a rifle instructor for the National Guard at the Greensburg Armory. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for the Howard Gasoline & Oil Co. Throughout the years, she had been a director at the YWCA and a Cub Scout den mother. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Fred “Fritz” Nindle and two sisters, Marie Ray and Regina McCreery Zaccari.
Anne is survived by her son, Jeffrey W. Koerbel; brother Charles R. Nindle of Latrobe; three sisters, Helen Brinker and her husband, Vincent, of Latrobe, Margaret Emery of Greensburg and Rita Medwid and her husband, Walter, of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by the St. Vincent de Paul Society memorial service.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John the Evangelist Church Building and Maintenance Fund, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650.
