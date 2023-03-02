Anne K. Wengryn, 96, of Latrobe passed away peacefully in her home early Saturday morning, Feb. 25, 2023.
Anne was born Anna Kohut Nov. 30, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, the fifth of six children of the late Samuel and Julia (Cmy) Kohut, immigrants from Ukraine.
Anne was a 1945 graduate of Chaney High School and an active member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.
While attending a church conference in Pittsburgh, she met her future husband of 63 years, the late Michael Wengryn of Carnegie. They married a year later, in 1955. In the years that followed, they welcomed three children, then moved from Ohio to Greensburg, and shortly after, to Latrobe, where they continued raising their family.
Anne was a longtime member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Latrobe (Derry Township), where she taught catechism and sang in the choir. While her children were attending school, Anne became a licensed cosmetologist. She set up and opened Anne Wengryn’s Beauty Shoppe in her home. With a steady clientele, she ran her successful business until she retired.
Never one to be idle, she tried her hand at golf, was an avid reader, found and refinished quality second-hand furniture, and continued her lifetime joys of baking and gardening – and was masterful at both. She was known for her homemade nut rolls, pizzelles, perogies and bread, and nurturing struggling greenery into beautiful plants and flowers, especially her beloved hydrangeas.
Most notably, Anne loved going to garage sales. She had to be one of the first to arrive (even if the sale stated “No Early Birds”) and often negotiated for a better deal before buying. She always did her “homework “and would map out her sale routes in advance, logging the addresses, buys and experiences in notebooks, which she kept throughout the years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Baker and Kay Benya; two brothers, John and Michael Kohut, and an infant brother, also named John Kohut.
Anne is survived by her son, Michael Wengryn and his wife, Treccie Ladaga-Wengryn, of Lafayette, Colorado; two daughters, Karen Ruffner and her husband, Ron Ruffner, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Michele Wengryn and her husband, Tim Burkhart, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Nicolas Burkhart and Derek, Alyssa and Matthew Wengryn, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held Saturday, March 11, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Michael Polosky officiating and nephew Steve Zinski serving as cantor.
Interment will be private.
For the kindness shown and care given, Anne’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Stephen Mills and his staff; caregivers Maureen, Marina and Mitzie; the Grane Hospice Care team, and Anne’s neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Anne’s name to World Central Kitchen at donate.wck.org or other nonprofit that helps the people of Ukraine.
