Anne Gerrard of Hollidaysburg passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, peacefully in her sleep.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Pollitt, and her husband, the Rev. Dr. Dennis Gerrard, both of Derry.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 6:45 am
Anne is survived by her three children, Christina Cardone (Larry), Michael Green (Kathy) and Thomas Pooley (Trista); her nine grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
Anne was raised near Manchester, England, where she began her nursing career. She then immigrated to the United States in 1970 and gained her citizenship. She worked as an RN (registered nurse) for 51 years in several states before returning to Pennsylvania to retire near her family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 10, in Hicks Methodist Church, 1211 Third Ave., Duncansville, PA 16635. Friends and family will be received between 10 and 11 a.m. Service will be held between 11 a.m. and noon, with a luncheon to follow.
