Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 8:01 am
Anne G. Clark, 100, of Ligonier died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Bethlen Home in Ligonier Township.
She was born Feb. 5, 1922, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (McGrath) Gregory.
When able, Anne loved to read and write letters to family and friends. Anne was a loving and caring mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George A. Clark; a son, J. Gregory Clark; her sister, Helen Gregory, and her brothers, Thomas and Joseph Gregory.
Anne is survived by her loving children Constance M. Frye of Ligonier, Anne Clark of Ligonier, Bridget Miller of Braddock, Jane Nair (Howie) of Ligonier, Patricia Grace (Norman) of Stahlstown, Lydia Mack (Andy) of New Florence, John Clark (Linda) and George Clark, all of Ligonier, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
