Anne E. Benedict Montgomery, 85, of Blairsville passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her daughter Vickie’s home.
She was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Canandaigua, New York, a daughter of the late Charles and Arlene (Cavanaugh) Benedict.
Anne was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville. She was a head cook at the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District for many years. Anne was a dedicated Chestnut Hills Social Center volunteer and enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters Nancy Montgomery, Youngstown, Peggy Barnhart and husband Mike, Homer City, and Vickie Reese, Josephine; grandchildren Charles Moore, Dawn Lattanzio, Shannon Barnhart and wife Tiffany, Donald Ferrenberg, Michael Barnhart Jr., Autumn Dailey, Patrick Reese and Amanda Reese; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild, and her sister, Ruth Kennedy, Barker, New York.
In addition to her father and mother, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Ralph Montgomery, in 2013; a daughter, Patty Ford; a grandchild, Frank Brink; an infant son, Richard Lee Montgomery, and her brother, John Benedict.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with the Rev. John Smaligo officiating.
Interment will be held in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, West Wheatfield Township.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Chestnut Hills Social Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com.
Commented