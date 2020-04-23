Annabelle M. Leighty, 95, of Derry (Seger) died Monday April 20, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born in Derry Township, a daughter of the late Anthony and Dolly Dias Waldron.
She was a member of Derry First United Methodist Church, the Mary Martha Sunday School Class and former member of the O.E.S. Annabelle loved hugs, baking, cooking and being with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Dale Leighty; a son, Jacob Dale Leighty Jr.; a granddaughter, Tracey Lynn; her sister, Betty Yanits, and her two brothers, Ted and Bill Waldron.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruthann Filetic (John) of Derry; two sons, Robert A. Leighty (Holly) of Washington and John J. Leighty of Derry; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial in Hillside Cemetery, Derry Township, were private for the family
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented