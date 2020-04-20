Anna Ruth “Annie” (Campbell) Koskey, 86, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Nov. 28, 1933, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Guy R. Campbell and Margaret A. (McGinnis) Campbell.
Annie spent her career of more than 30 years working at Latrobe Die Casting in the benefits department. When her husband John was able, the two of them enjoyed traveling with friends.
Annie was a member of Holy Family Church where she served in different capacities over the years, and she was an avid sports fan who followed all of the Pittsburgh teams. Playing bingo always brought a smile to Annie’s face and she loved going to the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Most of all, Annie loved spending time with her family, and she was happy to share her famous pizzelles and peanut butter fudge with them and others. Annie will be missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Koskey; two brothers, Harry and James Campbell, and one sister, Kathryn Krall.
Anna is survived by one sister, Mary Lou Hugus of Latrobe; a brother-in-law, William E. Krall of Latrobe, and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Loyalhanna Care Center and Heartland Hospice for their care and support.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
