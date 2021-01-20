Anna Rita Amer Pooley

Anna Rita Pooley, 90, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, formerly of Alexandria, Virginia, died quietly after a long illness in her home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
She was born March 11, 1930, in Youngstown, the fifth of six children to the late Stephen and Helen Amer.
She graduated from Latrobe High School in 1948. After graduation, she worked at Kennametal Inc. in Latrobe and then took a job near Washington, D.C., working for Allegheny Airlines. While in Washington, she met and married her husband, Charles Pooley, who owned his own company. Mrs. Pooley worked as his administrative assistant until his retirement. She was an avid golfer and longtime member of Army-Navy Country Club. After the death of her husband, Mrs. Pooley remained in their Alexandria home but later moved to the Chesapeake Bay area to be closer to family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and four siblings.
Mrs. Pooley is survived by her sister, Helenjane Sullivan of Owings, Maryland, and her many nieces, nephews and other family members.
A memorial service and a burial in Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to DeMatha Catholic High School online at www.dematha.org or by mail to Advancement Office, DeMatha Catholic HS, 4313 Madison St, Hyattsville, MD 20781.
