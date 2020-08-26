Anna “Pug” Bier Hutchison, 84, of Ligonier died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
She was born May 26, 1936, in Wilpen, a daughter of the late John G. and Gretta A. Nicely Bier.
She was a devoted member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier. Anna retired from Mellon Bank 28 years ago. She was an avid bowler and card player.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond “Gabe” Hutchison, as well as her sister, Betty L. Rummell; brothers, George E. Bier and James H. Bier; niece, Nadine Bier, and nephew, Edward Bier Jr.
Anna is survived by her loving niece, Patty Gordon (Bob) of Wilpen; grand-nephews, Chris Gordon (Jenna) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Richard “Joey” Gordon and his wife, Susan, and sons, Parker and Riley of Charlotte, North Carolina, and nephew, Sean Bier.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday with her pastor Josh Ricketts officiating.
Private interment will be in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Special thanks to Kelly’s PCH of Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
