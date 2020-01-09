Anna Marie Suman, 86, of New Alexandria passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Born May 27, 1933, in Salemville, she was a daughter of the late Anna Balik and George J. Hornock.
Anna Marie was a graduate of Greensburg High School, Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing and California University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a psychiatric nurse at Torrance State Hospital until she retired.
In addition to her parents, Anna Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Pacienza; sister-in-law Cecelia Hornock, and brothers Michael Hornock (and sister-in-law Helen), George Hornock (and sister-in-law Virginia) and Steve Hornock.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry J. Suman; daughter, Marcy Whirlow (David) of Greensburg; sons, Mark Suman of New Alexandria and Michael Suman of Greensburg; brothers John Hornock (Peggy) of Blairsville and James P. Hornock of Windermere, Florida; sister-in-law Joan Hornock of New Alexandria; grandchildren, Danny and Mikey Whirlow of Greensburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in the P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria.
Interment will immediately follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.newhousefuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.