Anna Marie McDowell Reed, 91, of Latrobe died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born April 25, 1931, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Kenneth P. and Julia (Murphy) McDowell.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Anna Marie McDowell Reed, 91, of Latrobe died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born April 25, 1931, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Kenneth P. and Julia (Murphy) McDowell.
Anna was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry. Anna loved spending time with family and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Reed, in 1990 and two brothers, James and Donald McDowell.
Anna is survived by her three sons, Kenneth P. Reed and wife Jana of Derry Township, Dean E. Reed and wife Linda of Derry Township and Wayne Reed and wife Robin of New Tazewell, Tennessee; two daughters, Deborah David and husband James of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Barbara Waskowiak and husband Skip of Jamestown, Mercer County; her sister, Jean McDowell of Derry; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Anna’s Life Celebration 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, 5694 Route 982, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, 5694 Route 982, New Derry, PA 15671.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and all of the nurses who took care of Anna.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented