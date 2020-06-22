Anna Marie Campbell, 94, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry.
She was born on April 21, 1926, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Charles Lovell Brown and Margaret (Schmucker) Brown.
She was a 1944 graduate of Greensburg High School and a 1947 graduate of the Latrobe Area Hospital’s nursing program. Prior to her retirement, she was a registered nurse for Vulcan Mold and Iron Company in Latrobe. She was also a Latrobe Hospital Aide and a volunteer for the American Red Cross and Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard F. Campbell; her sister, Peggy Knapp and her husband, Erwin; her brother, Walter B. Brown and his wife, Mary Dean, and a nephew, William Knapp.
She is survived by her children, Marsha Pasaniello and her husband, Vincent, of New Jersey and David B. Campbell of Iowa; her grandchildren, Amy Buckney (Christian) and Anthony Pasaniello (Jojay); her great-grandchildren, Gianna and Julia Buckney, Alexandra Pasaniello, and Rejay and Mico Fernan; her close cousins, Trudy and Dave Teats; two nieces, and many additional cousins in the local area.
Private interment will take place in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org/.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented