Anna M. Paterchak Munden, 54, of Ligonier passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home.
Born Dec. 3, 1967, in Mount Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Zacharias and Theresa (Kalinay) Paterchak.
Anna loved nature, especially gardening and animals. She also enjoyed crafting and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Andy Paterchak, and a sister, Danielle Paterchak.
Anna is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Todd Munden of Ligonier; two sons, Nathaniel Munden of Ligonier and Joel Munden of Latrobe; a brother, Matthew Paterchak and his wife, Jean, of Trauger, and a sister, Patricia Paterchak of Ligonier.
There were no public visitations or services. Interment was private.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
