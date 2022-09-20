Anna M. Long, 88, of Ford City died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at her residence.
Anna M. Long, 88, of Ford City died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at her residence.
She was born July 13, 1934, in Latrobe, a daughter of Jacob and Mary Alice (Shearer) Ferry.
Anna worked as a Maytag sales representative. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, camping, building buildings and most other outdoor activities.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Henderson of Adamsburg; son, Regis (LeeAnn) Hoke of Latrobe; a brother, Ronald Ferry of Rimersburg; a sister, Patricia Burke of New Stanton; her dog, Abby, and cats, Stormy and Sieve.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, John, Allen, Oliver and Charles Ferry, and three sisters, Nancy Kowinsky, Ida Butcher, Alice May Struble and her husband, Regis Hoke.
Friends will be welcomed 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Welch Funeral Service LLC, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226, where the service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Edwards officiating.
To sign the online guest book or to leave a memory, please visit www.welchfh.com.
