Anna M. (Kovalcik) Loyacona, 95, of New Alexandria passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
Born July 24, 1925, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Peter J. Kovalcik and Mary A. (Simko) Kovalcik.
Anna was a longtime, active member of St. James Church, New Alexandria and its Rosary Altar Society.
She had been a member of the AARP, Latrobe and had been part owner and operator of the former Loyacona Brothers Garage.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Loyacona Sr.
Anna is survived by two sons, Patrick J. Loyacona Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Ocala, Florida, and Dr. Gerald T. Loyacona and his wife, Patricia, of Murrysville; one sister, Betty Jane Mizikar of Mammoth; five grandchildren, Sheila Bell and her husband, Brian, Patrick J. Loyacona III and his wife, Melissa, Anthony Loyacona, Nicholas Loyacona and Maria Loyacona; and four great-grandchildren, Parker and Selena Bell and Natalie and Jayden Loyacona.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. James Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding, and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests both at the funeral home and church.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church.
Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. James Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, PA 15670.
