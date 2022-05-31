Anna M. Jones Sherback, 77, of Luxor passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 12, 1944, in Luxor, she was a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Cramer) Jones.
For many years, Anna was employed at the gift shop in Story Book Forest at Idlewild Park, and she had also been employed at Super 8, Greensburg. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her flower and vegetable gardens and feeding the birds. Anna also enjoyed sewing and crochet, and most especially cooking and baking.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven R. Sherback; four brothers, Charles “Sonny,” George, Donald and Thomas Jones, and a sister, Mildred Jones.
Anna is survived by her husband, Charles R. Sherback of Luxor; daughter, Lisa Hoyle and her husband, Kenneth, of Crabtree; grandson, Dustin Hoyle; five sisters, Sally Venzin of Latrobe, Theresa McCormick and her husband, Ronald, of Norvelt, Faye Burzawa and her husband, Jeffrey, of Youngwood, Bonnie Colello and her husband, James, of Greensburg and Cindy Jones of Greensburg, and several nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
